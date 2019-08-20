Man kills elderly father for refusing to give money

Jalaun (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 75-year-old father here on Tuesday for refusing to give him money, police said. The incident took place in Taharpura village in Konch tehsil where Sarju Prasad was brutally beaten by his son Hanumant Singh, Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said. Singh beat up his father after he refused to give money to his son, the SP said, adding that Prasad died on the spot. The accused has been arrested and the body sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI ABN CK