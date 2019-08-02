Man kills father over property dispute in UP

Ballia (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his father over a property dispute in Ekwari Mathiya village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday. Subhsh Giri, who has been arrested, hit his father Nand Giri (65) with a stick and then with a stone, killing him, Superintendent of Police, Devendra Nath, said. It is suspected that Subhsh Giri killed his father over a property dispute.The body has been sent for postmortem, police said. PTI CORR ABN ANBANBANB