Man kills lover, hangs self to death

Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his lover before committing suicide in Chandwaji area of Jaipur Saturday night, police said. Mukesh Meena (25) slit the throat of Suman Meena (20) at a farm and hanged himself from a tree, they said. Before committing suicide, he called the police control room, informing about the murder, police said. Based on his mobile location, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Primary investigation revealed that they were in a relationship for some time. However, the reason of the crime is unclear. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination. PTI SDA RDKRDK