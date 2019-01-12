Man kills neighbour over suspicion of him having illicit relations with his wife, two held

Ghaziabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Sahibabad police arrested two people for allegedly killing a man whose body was recovered in a plastic bag earlier this week in Mohan Nagar industrial area in Ghaziabad, a senior police official said Saturday.The body of Mukesh, a resident of Pratap Vihar colony, was found in the industrial area on Wednesday, S P (City) Shlok Kumar said.During investigation, police found Mukesh was killed by his neighbour Lalit and Ravi the two men arrested early Saturday from Pratap Vihar suspecting the deceased had an illicit affair with Lalit's wife, Kumar said.Lalit has confessed he killed Mukesh, the official said, adding they used to have heated arguments over the matter and one day he found Mukesh and his wife in a compromising position.After that, Lalit had planned to kill Mukesh and took the help of his nephew Ravi in the crime. They met Mukesh on Tuesday in Mohan Nagar area and strangulated him to death by a rope near Sikander Pur on Loni road, Kumar said.The bike and the SUV used in the crime have been seized. PTI CORR ABHABH