Man kills wife for refusing to get into prostitution, arrested

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Nearly three weeks after a man allegedly killed his wife here for refusing to get into prostitution, Delhi Police said Saturday they have arrested him from West Bengal.Jalil Sheikh, 27, had married Fatema Sardar in 2014. She was his second wife and they lived in a rented house in West Sagarpur in Delhi for past seven-eight months. His first wife lives in Bengal, from where Jalil and Fatema hail.Southwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said Jalil was forcing Fatema into prostitution but she was resisting him. Angry over her refusal, Jalil killed her on August 5 and wrapped the body in a blanket and stuffed it in a plastic bag.He dumped the body near a 'Barat Ghar' in Sagarpur and escaped to his home state, Arya said. Police said they recovered the body a day later, on August 6.On August 17, police received a call from West Bengal and the caller told them the photo they had published in a notice matched with one of his relatives Fatema Sardar, from South 24 Parganas district.The caller also provided other details about Fatema for verification such as she lived in West Sagarpur with husband Jalil. The body was handed over to Fatema's father and uncle after a post-mortem examination.On Wednesday, police arrested Jalil from a railway station in Kolkata when he came there to sell his motorcycle, DCP Arya said.He was previously arrested in a human trafficking case in West Bengal. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH