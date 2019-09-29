scorecardresearch
Man kills wife over family dispute in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife by hitting her in the head with a brick in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Udyog Nagar police station area where the accused Sanwarmal Jat (37) hit his wife Sunita (36) at the gate of a hostel, where she was working as the warden, they said. Primary investigation suggests that the couple had a family dispute for sometime, the police said. The accused husband has been caught and is being interrogated, they added. PTI SDA CK

