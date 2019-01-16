Man kills wife, then self in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) A man apparently killed his wife and then committed suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Wednesday. The accused Bhawani Dan Charan (45) killed his wife Chanda Kanwar (42) with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his field, Lunkaransar Station House Officer Ranjeet Ram said. The couple had a domestic dispute for quite sometime, the SHO added. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said. PTI AG MAZ CK