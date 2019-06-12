scorecardresearch
Man murdered in Haryana's Karnal, cops suspect involvement of teenage son

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Haryanas Karnal with police treating his teenage son as the suspect in the case, a police official said Wednesday.The incident took place Tuesday night, Inspector Sukhwinder from the Sadar police station said over the phone.He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victims 15-year-old son was allegedly in an inebriated state and entered into an argument with his father over some issue."According to their neighbours, the teenager allegedly attacked his father with a sharp object, leading to the latter's death," Sukhwinder said.He said further investigation was underway. PTI SUN AD RDKRDK

