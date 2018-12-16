Man nabbed in north Delhi for snatching mobile phones

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was nabbed by police for allegedly snatching mobile phones in north Delhi, a police official said Saturday. The accused was identified as Anoop, who worked as a loan agent with a finance company.During evening picket checking near Majnu ka Tilla, the staff apprehended him along with a motorcycle, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said. While searching him, two mobiles were also seized from him, which were found to be stolen from Kashmere Gate Metro Station, the officer said. During interrogation, the motorcycle was also found to be stolen from Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi, the DCP said, adding the accused was previously involved in three cases. PTI AMP SLB NSDNSD