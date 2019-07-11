Man, on the run for five years, arrested in J&K

Jammu, Jul 11 (PTI) A man wanted in a case registered five years ago was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Thursday, police said. Mohmmad Shafiq, a resident of Mankote belt, was arrested in Mendhar, they said. The accused was evading arrest after an FIR was registered against him at the Vijaypur Police Station in 2014. Shafiq is facing charges under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including house trespassing and causing hurt, they added. PTI AB INDIND