Man planning armed robbery arrested after shoot-out in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) A 32-year-old man, who was out on bail in connection with a robbery case, has been arrested following a brief exchange of fire in east Delhi's Akshardham area, police said Saturday.Accused Mohammad Rehan, a resident of the Bhajanpura area here, was nabbed on Friday night from the Khelgaon Residential Complex, Akshardham, after a shoot-out, they said.According to the police, Rehan's associate Mohammad Mujeeb, who was arrested 15 days ago in connection with eight cases of armed robberies, had disclosed that Rehan and others were planning to commit armed robberies in the national capital."Rehan was going to meet his associates to commit a robbery when he was spotted by the police team and asked to surrender," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.The accused, however, fired two rounds at the police personnel, who then opened fire in self-defence, he said. Rehan sustained injuries to his legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital, the officer said, adding that he was discharged Saturday morning after treatment.A sophisticated pistol, along with three live and two empty cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle have been seized from him, the DCP said.Rehan was on bail in connection with a dacoity case registered in Preet Vihar police station last year, he said.He and four of his associates Mohammad Taj, Sawez, Daud and Faisal had looted Rs 8.9 lakhs and other valuables from a trader in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP IJT