Man posing as police officer to extort money from truckers held

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 13 (PTI) A man posing as a police officer and allegedly extorting money from truckers was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Sunday. Shiv Kumar was posing as a checking officer and would stop truckers and demand money from them. He was arrested in Kandhla town of the district Saturday, said Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari. A case has been registered and the accused sent to jail, he said. PTI Corr AQSAQS

