Man rapes 70-yr-old in Rajasthan

Kota, Aug 9 (PTI) A man allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman while she was guarding her fields in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening and the accused, Gyan Singh Meena (40), who is a resident of Dei town of Bundi, was arrested on Wednesday, they said. The woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)under section 164 on Friday. The accused was on Thursday produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. The woman made a complaint on Tuesday night following which a case or rape was registered against Meena, said Guman Singh, Sub-Inspector, Deikheda Police Station. She also alleged that the accused was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the SI said. The accused was sent to jail and the matter is being probed further, the SI added. PTI CORR CK