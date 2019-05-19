Man returning home after casting vote murdered by neighbours in Punjab

Tarn Taran, May 19 (PTI) A man was brutally murdered in full public view allegedly by his neighbours following a heated exchange over some issue, even as polling for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Sunday. The incident occurred at Sarli Kalan village under the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency when the victim, Bunty Singh, 30, was returning home after exercising his franchise, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldip Singh Chahal said. He, however, clarified that the incident was not related to the polling. "This murder is not related to the ongoing polls and is not an incident of poll violence," he told the reporters here.The murder was a result of "some sudden provocation" and the accused, who were the victim's neighbours and whose exact number is being verified, were under the influence alcohol, Chahal added. They allegedly attacked Singh on his neck with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot, he said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the SSP said. PTI JMS SUN AD AQS