Man reveals poll choice on EVM, posts pictures on Facebook; booked

Noida (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A man was booked Thursday in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly posting his pictures on social media purportedly showing the election candidate he was voting for, in violation of the poll guidelines, officials said.The man, Yug Shishodia, in his 20s, posted two pictures on Facebook this morning, one of which showed him outside a polling station with inked finger and the other with an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) inside a booth."Taking cognisance of the matter, district administration ordered registration of a case against him for violating the secrecy of the voting process during election," an official statement from administration said."If anybody is found violating the guidelines of the (Election) Commission similar and strict action would be taken against them," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.After the action, Shishodia, apparently pulled down the second picture with the EVM from his Facebook profile, while the first one, which was captioned "Mera vote desh hit ke liye Maananeey PM Narendra Modi ji ke liye (My vote goes to PM Narendra Modi for national interest)".Shishodia, a resident of Salarpur in Dadri, identifies himself on his social media profile as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).Polling began at 7 am Thursday across five assembly segments of Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Khurja and Sikandrabad in Gautam Buddh Nagar. PTI KIS KJ