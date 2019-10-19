Man robbed of bicycle, iPhone in CP

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his expensive bicycle and an iPhone by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants at Connaught Place, police said on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Nishant Singh, a resident of Sector 19 Dwarka, they said. The victim had come to Connaught Place at around 5:30 am on Friday for a morning ride. In a complaint, he said that two unidentified people on a motorcycle took his cycle and phone. One of them fled on the bike and another on his cycle. The victim's I-Phone XS Max was in the bicycle's basket. A case has been registered under section 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said, adding that investigation was underway. PTI NIT DPB