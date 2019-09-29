Man robbed of two cash bags in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was dragged into a car and allegedly robbed of two cash bags in the national capital, police said on Sunday. The man, Thakor Ajit, works at a shop in Naya Bazar, they said. In his complaint, Ajit said that on September 25, on the directions of his boss, he and his colleague Rakesh reached Barakhamba road to collect some articles from a person in a building alongside the Helly Road, the police said. They were handed over three bags by the contact person. When Ajit opened one of the bags, he found 80 bundles of currency notes in Rs 500 denomination, totalling approximately Rs 40 lakh, a senior police official said. The person asked Ajit to not count the notes there and leave the place immediately. Both Ajit and Rakesh left the building and took an auto for Fatehpuri, the officer said. When they reached near Chatta Rail red light, a man in "khaki colour clothes" and driving a car signalled them to stop. He asked them what was inside the bags, the official added. He also asked the auto driver to park the vehicle alongside the road for checking. Meanwhile, Rakesh fled with one of the bags, the official said. When the car driver got to know about that the bags contained cash, he threatened Ajit to sit inside his car. He also kept Ajit's phone in his possession and after crossing Hanuman Mandir flyover, he threw his phone out of the car and asked the victim to get down from the vehicle. The accused then sped away towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate, the police said. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused, they added. PTI AMP CKCK