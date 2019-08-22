Man scales Mumbai airport wall and walks up to plane, arrested by CISF

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A man was arrested by the CISF after he scaled a wall of the Mumbai airport on Thursday and walked up to a SpiceJet plane on the runway that was readying for take off, a senior official of the aviation regulator DGCA said. "The pilots of the SpiceJet plane showed presence of mind and immediately shut down the engines to avert any accident when they saw the man walking up the plane that was standing on runway 27," said the official. At the time of the incident, the SpiceJet plane SG634 was readying to take off for Bengaluru. He added that at around 1.30 pm, the 26-year-old man from Sion jumped the wall from south side of runway 27 and crossed the perimeter intrusion identification system. "The man, who seems to be of unsound mind, has been arrested by the CISF," the official added. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will further probe the incident, he said. The CISF has also ordered an inquiry into it, officials said. PTI DSP AAR