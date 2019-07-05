Man seen brandishing sword, threatening shopkeepers in video; arrested

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, who was caught on camera brandishing a sword and threatening shopkeepers in northeast Delhi's Welcome has been arrested, police said Friday.The incident took place on Tuesday night, they said.The accused Salman, a resident of Jafarabad, was arrested from his residence, police said.A video of the incident wherein Salman can be seen intimidating shopkeepers with the sword and vandalising their shops located in a busy open market area had surfaced on social media sites. The investigation revealed that Salman and his accomplice Maroof, also a resident of Jafarabad, were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Atul Kumar Thakur said.A sword and a knife have been seized from the accused, the officer said. Maroof was arrested on Thursday, the officer added.An enquiry by a senior police officer into the episode is underway, Thakur said.The main accused, Salman, was earlier booked in four cases. He was arrested on May 8 this year in a case registered under the Arms Act at the Welcome Police Station. He was released in June, the DCP added. PTI AMP NIT SRY