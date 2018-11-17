Man sent to 10 years in jail for killing wife over dowry

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A fast-track court has sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for killing his wife over dowry in 2013. According to the prosecution, judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on Mithun after holding him guilty under IPC Section 304 A on Friday. Mithun's father and mother were acquitted in the case due to lack of evidence. According to the prosecution, Mithun's wife Pusha was burnt to death over dowry at their house in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 31, 2013, nearly two years after their marriage. PTI CORR SMNSMN