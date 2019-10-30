Man sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for killing wife

Balasore, Oct 30 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has beensentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a court inOdisha's Balasore district for killing his wife.District and Session Judge of Balasore, Ram ShankarHota, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sudhir Dehuri on Tuesday.In the event of non-payment of the penalty amount, theconvict will have to undergo jail term for an additional sixmonths, the court ordered.According to the prosecution, Dehuri of Sugo village stabbed his wife Meena to death on October 7, 2015 evening when he was in an inebriated state.The villagers caught hold hold of him and handed him over to the police while he was attempting to runway. PTI COR SKN RG DVDV