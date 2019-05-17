Man sentenced to 10-years imprisonment for raping minor

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), May 17 (PTI) A Ramgarh fast track court Friday sentenced a man to 10-years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in August 2017. Ramgarh Additional District Judge (I), Babita Prasad, sentenced Suraj Barla to 10-years imprisonment for rape and five years for cheating the girl of Rs 65,000. Both the sentences will run concurrently, Additional Public Prosecutor S K Shukla said here. The judge also sentenced Rajesh Munda, an associate of Barla to five years imprisonment . The court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Barla and Rs 1,000 on Munda. According to the FIR filed with Mandu police station on August 4, 2017, Barla, and his associate took the minor to Hyderabad on the pretext of a tour plan in August that year. The minor, who hails from the same village under the Mandu block, was raped and cheated of Rs 65,000, Shukla said. PTI COR PVR RG RHL