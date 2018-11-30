Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for abducting, raping minor

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A fast track court here has sentenced a man to ten years in jail for abducting and raping a minor in 2007.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on the accused. In the judgement on Thursday, judge Ashok Kumar found Abdullah guilty of offences under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused had abducted and raped a 15-year-old girl of Gogvan village under Babri police station in neighbouring Shamli district in 2007, the prosecution said.PTI CORR MAZ RCJ