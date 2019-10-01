Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping 5-yr-old girl

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A special POCSO court here has convicted a 35-year-old man for raping a five-year-old girl and sentenced him to 15 years of imprisonment.Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, the judge of the special court constituted to hear cases lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, pronounced the verdict on Monday, holding the convict, Naresh, guilty under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as also the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, of which Rs 25,000 will be paid to the victim's family.According to prosecution lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, on April 26, 2017, the convict had lured the victim under the pretext of treating her to ice cream and taken her to the sugarcane fields of Dhindhawli village, located within the Titawi police station limits in the district, where he had raped her. PTI CORR RC