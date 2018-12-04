Man sentenced to 18 years in jail for drug trafficking

Aizawl, Dec 4 (PTI) A special court in Mizoram's Champhai district has convicted a 46-year-old man for drug trafficking and sentenced him to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment, court officials said Tuesday.R Vanlalena, judge of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, convicted Rolianthuama (46), a resident of Seling village in Aizawl district, Monday for the said offence, sentenced him to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 90,000 on him, the court officials said.They added that the convict was arrested by the police from Champhai on June 18 last year for possessing 544 gm of heroin, worth Rs 17 lakh.The contraband was reportedly smuggled from Bukphir village in Myanmar, they said.Another person arrested by the police -- Gindeihpianga of Myanmar -- however, was discharged by the court due to want of evidence. PTI HCV SBN RC