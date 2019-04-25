Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 3-year-old in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 20-year rigourous imprisonment by a court here on Thursday for raping a three-and-a-half-year-old girl last year, police said. Ajay Rai alias Taxi, a resident of Bangali Basti of Kota city, was convicted by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, special public prosecutor (SPP) Ritesh Mewara said. A fine of Rs 2.10 Lakh was also imposed on the convict, he added. The convict had on September 18, 2018 taken the sleeping minor girl to his home when her family members were at a temple and raped her, the SPP said. A case was registered under sections of the POCSO Act in Dadabari police station. The POCSO court termed the crime as a heinous one. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ DVDV