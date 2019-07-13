Man sentenced to 7-year jail for robbing woman of cash, licensed revolver

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to seven years' imprisonment for robbing a woman of cash and a licensed revolver. Additional district sessions judge Ombir Singh ordered the sentence Friday and slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict, Deepak, after holding guilty under section 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC. According to the prosecution, Deepak was arrested for looting cash and a licensed revolver from Renu, the sister of a Delhi Police sub-inspector, in the Kandhla police station area in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh in May 2013. PTI CORR SMNSMN