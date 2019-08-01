Man sentenced to life for killing lover

Simdega, Aug 1 (PTI) A Jharkhand court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship.Jitendra Oraon was posted as a constable at Bansjore police station in Simdega district at the time of the crime in January 2016.Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal, who pronounced the judgment on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, public prosecutor Mahendra Singh said.Oraon hacked the 26-year-old woman to death with an axe when she insisted that they get married, Singh said. PTI COR PVR MM ABHABH