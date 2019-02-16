Man sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to rape minor

Jodhpur, Feb 16 (PTI) A POCSO court here sentenced a 21-year-old man to life imprisonment for attempting to rape a minor. In his statement, Judge Bannalal Jat termed the crime as one of the most heinous and barbaric and said that the perpetrator needed to be given the harshest punishment, said Public Prosecutor Dinesh Kumar Sharma. The convict was identified as Kailash Chandra. Chandra was caught red-handed while attempting to rape the three-year-old girl on October 11 last year, Sharma said, adding that 30 witnesses had been examined in the case, Sharma said. On October 11, the convict abducted the girl from the Rai Ka Bagh railway station when she was sleeping next to her mother and took her to a secluded place near the station, the public prosecutor said. He was caught red-handed by officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP). Chandra was immediately arrested while the girl was sent for medical examination, Sharma added. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ SNESNE