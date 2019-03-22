scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for double murder

Coimbatore, Mar 22 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here Friday for killing two men and looting their money and valuables at a wedding in the city in 2016. Karuppasamy had murdered Karthikeyan and his friend Venugopal, and decamped with their money and valuables on July 2, 2016. The case was going on in the 1st Additional District Court. District Court Judge Gunasekaran awarded life sentence to Karuppasamy, while two others were acquitted. PTI NVM BN SNESNE

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos