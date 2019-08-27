Man sentenced to life term for murdering wife on suspicion of affair

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for strangulating his wife to death on suspicion of her having an affair with someone else.Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash convicted Raj Kumar under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him."The court is of the considered opinion that the prosecution has been able to provecomplete chain of events which unerringly points out the guilt of the accused beyond shadow of doubt. Consequently, accused namely Raj Kumar is hereby convicted for the offence under section 302 of the IPC," the court said.According to the prosecution, Kumar had strangulated his wife to death by a dupatta and fled from the spot. The following morning, one of the tenants of the same house where the couple stayed, had peeped through the window of their flat and noticed the woman lying on the floor with the door locked from outside.He called the police and a case was registered. Kumar evaded arrest for long but was eventually arrested in 2017. He had denied the charges and claimed trial.PTI URD SKV URD RAXRAX