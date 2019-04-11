Man seriously injured after being shot at in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A man was seriously injured after two unidentified men shot at him in Kudana village of Shamli district, police said Thursday. The accused opened fire at Kapil Kumar after picking him up from his house on Wednesday evening, Station House Officer Subhash Singh Rathore said. Kumar was rushed to hospital and is stated to be in a serious condition, the SHO said. A case was registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he added. PTI CORR MAZ CK