Man set on fire over old enmity in UP's Banda, dies

Banda (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old man, who was allegedly set ablaze by three brothers over an old enmity, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, police said. Haseeb was set ablaze on Friday in Gularnaka area after which he was taken to a hospital in Kanpur, where he died during treatment, Circle Officer Alok Mishra said. In his dying declaration, Haseeb alleged that the three brothers--Kallu Pirihaa, Raja and Raju Tripathi-- poured kerosene over him and set him on fire, the officer said. Based on Haseeb's statement, a case had been registered against the accused, Mishra said. He said the three brothers were called for questioning and they would be arrested after the investigation was over. Mishra said Haseeb was acquitted six months ago by a court here in a two-year-old dispute with the accused. Meanwhile, Haseeb's elder brother Habeeb alleged that police were going soft on the accused as they were associated with a religious organisation.