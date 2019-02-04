Man sets afire house over brother getting govt job, 4 killed

Malda, Feb 4 (PTI) Angry over his younger brothersecuring a government job on compassionate grounds, a 30-year-old man allegedly set two rooms of their house on fire,killing four members of the family and injuring four others inWest Bengal's Malda district, police said Monday. The incident occurred at Madantola village underManikchak police station, they said. Accused Makhan Mondal allegedly poured petrol in tworooms of the tiled-roofed hut on Sunday night when thefamily members were asleep. Makhan's younger brother Gobinda, 28, elder brotherBikash, 32, and Goninda's two daughters - aged 3 and one-and-a-half years - were charred to death, police said. The two children died on the spot while Bikash andGobinda succumbed to injuries in hospital, they added. Bikash's wife, son and daughter and Gobinda's wifewere admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition, police said.Mother of the brothers was sleeping in another roomand she escaped unhurt, they said. Police said Makhan, whose wife is now at her parents' place, was absconding. Police and family sources said Gedu Mondal, a workerof the National Volunteer Force (NVF), had died in harnesssometime back and Gobinda got the job on compassionate grounds with help from Bikash, leaving Makhan angry.The brothers were engaged in agricultural work.Their another brother Lakshman lives in Delhi. PTI CORR NN AQS