Man shoots another over land dispute, held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another in Odri village here over a land dispute, police said on Tuesday.The accused, Israr Hasan allegedly shot at Kauser on Monday night, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, Hasan opened fire on Kauser when he was sleeping in his house.Kauser was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, the police said.