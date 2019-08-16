scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man shoots dead brother after heated argument in UP

Baghpat (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his younger brother following a dispute over some issue in the Doghat area here, police ssaid. Ravindra Rana had a heated argument over some issue with his elder brother Parmendra Rana after he returned home in an inebriated state Thursday night, they said. Later he opened fire at Parmendra Rana, killing him on the spot, police said. The incident took place in Data village under the Doghat police station area, they said. Police said a case has been registered. PTI Corr SAB AQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos