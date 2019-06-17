Man shoots shopkeeper dead, kills self in UP

Saharanpur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A man shot a shopkeeper dead on Monday and later killed himself in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said. The incident took place this morning when Kishanlal (52), hailing from UP's Chhutmalpur, was at his shop here on Roorkee Road under Fatehpur police station limits, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar P said. The accused, a 25-year-old man, came to the shop, bought a cold drink and drank it after mixing some substance, following which an argument started between the two, he said. During a heated exchange the man shot Kishanlal dead before killing himself, the SSP said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI CORR AD SMN