Man shot at by neighbour, injured

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was shot at allegedly by a neighbour following an argument over loud noise when he was hosting a get-together with friends on the terrace of their building in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, police said, adding they were informed at midnight about a man being shot by his neighbour after scuffle. On reaching the spot, police learnt that the injured, Mohit Chabra, was taken to a hospital by his family members, a senior police officer said. The accused, Neeraj, was nabbed from his house. A case was registered and the pistol used in the crime which was procured illegally was recovered from his possession, he added. Chabra suffered bullet injuries in his head. His condition is critical and is undergoing treatment, he said. PTI AMP SMN