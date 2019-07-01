Man, shot at by suspected militants in J-K's Baramulla, dies

Srinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, who was shot at by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, succumbed at a hospital here on Monday, police said. Militants on Sunday night fired upon Sameer Ahmad Ahanger at the Old Town area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, injuring him critically, a police official said. He said Ahanger was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, wherefrom he was shifted to the SMHS hospital here. However, Ahanger succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Monday, the official said. Police have registered a case and investigation has been taken up, he said. PTI SSB MIJ AQS