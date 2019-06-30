Man shot at in J&K's Baramulla

/R Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Suspected militants shot at a 25-year-old man in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, police said. Sameer Ahmad Ahanger was critically injured after he was fired upon by the militants at Old Town area of the north Kashmir district, an officer said. Ahanger was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The security forces have launched a hunt to nab the attackers, the officer added. PTI SSBHMB