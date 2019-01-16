Man shot at in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been shot at by two unidentified men at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzaffarnagar district, police said Wednesday. Two bike-borne men fired a shot at Nazer Ali, while he was walking home on Tuesday evening. Ali was taken to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, a police official said. A case has been registered in this connection at Kakrauli police station and investigation is on, the official said. The reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, another official said. PTI CORR MAZ CKCK