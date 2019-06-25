Man shot at, robbed in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A man was shot at and robbed off Rs 18 lakh allegedly by some unidentified persons in outer Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place outside a bank where the man, in his 40s, was standing with a bag containing Rs 18 lakh, they said. When the victim came out of the bank, some unidentified persons allegedly tried to snatch the bag from him. When he resisted, they fired at him and fled after taking the bag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. Police have essential evidence about the accused persons and will arrest them soon, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI NIT KJ