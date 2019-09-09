Man shot dead by 2 bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Monday. According to a senior police officer, Salman was walking in the area on Sunday when two men on a bike asked him why he was roaming around at 3 am. Later, a scuffle ensued between the two and the accused opened fire at Salman, causing a serious head injury, he said. The victim was rushed to the GTB Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Monday. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and police were trying to nab the accused persons, the officer added. PTI NIT NIT SNESNESNE