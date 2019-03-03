Man shot dead by 2 men in Dwarka

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two men in Bindapur area of Dwarka district on Friday, police said.The deceased, Imran, was a street vendor, they said.The incident was a fallout of an old dispute between the victim and the accused persons, police said.On Friday, at 6.08 pm, officials were informed about an incident of firing at Shukar Bazar road, they said.On reaching the spot, it was found that the injured was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where he died during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said.Imran suffered three gun shot injuries, he said.Witness told police that Imran was shot by two young persons and one of them was Sumit, who had enmity with the victim, the officer said.Investigations revealed that the in 2013, Imran had attacked a relative of the accused Sumit. The two parties were also fighting a court case in connection with the incident, he said. The five-year court battle came to an end in September 2018 when Imran was acquitted by the district court concerned, the officer added.Prima facie, it appears that the two men may have targeted Imran to take revenge over the same issue, he said.A case was registered and an investigation taken up, he added. Raids have been conducted in the possible hideouts but he is absconding. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP URD ANBANB