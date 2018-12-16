Man shot dead by 3 persons in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by three bike-borne assailants while he was walking near his house in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area, police said Sunday.Police said the accused and the victim had a fight three days ago over some petty issue following which they decided to take revenge.The incident took place Saturday, police said, adding that the northeast district control room was informed at 10.29 pm.The caller informed police that his brother was shot at by someone in Kanchi pura Chowk, Nandnagri, they added.Investigations revealed that the victim, Sunny Gautam, was walking near his house Saturday night. Suddenly, the accused arrived on bike there and indulged in a fight with the victim following which they opened fire at him, a senior police officer said.The officer said Gautam was shot in head and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he succumbed. A case has been registered and three men involvement in the incident have been arrested, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) said.The accused were identified as Vishal (21), Gaurav (18) and Jai (18), he said.The officer said the weapon used in commission of the crime has also been recovered from their possession. PTI AMP KJ