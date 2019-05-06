Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in south Delhi's Saket on Monday afternoon, police said.The victim, Prince, was on his way to a mall in Saket along with his friends after attending a court hearing at around 3 PM when the accused opened fire at him. "The injured was rushed to the hospital by his friends in an auto rickshaw where he later succumbed to his injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said. During an inquiry, it was learnt that Prince was a bad character of Malviya Nagar police station area and was involved in multiple criminal cases, Kumar said.The victim had an ongoing enmity with another bad character of Aya Nagar police station area, he said.CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the accused persons and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said. PTI AMP AMP DIVDIV