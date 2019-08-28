Man shot dead by friend as he didn't return his money

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend after he refused to return the money he had borrowed from him, police said on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Prasad Nagar in central Delhi, they said. The victim, Vinay, had borrowed Rs 15,000 from his friend Akash, 28, but kept on dilly-dallying in returning the money, police said. On Tuesday night, Akash again asked Vinay to return his money but the latter again expressed his inability to return the amount, they said. This enraged Akash who took out his pistol and fired at him, police added. Police were informed about the incident and the accused was subsequently arrested, they said. Vinay was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The accused is a meat seller while the victim was currently unemployed, but was earlier selling clothes on a cart, they said. The duo had been friends for a long time and were staying in the same locality, police said. PTI SLB AQS