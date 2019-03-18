scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man shot dead by militants in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead by militants Monday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. They fired upon Mohsin Wani near his residence in Reshipora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district, he said. Wani succumbed to injuries while he was being taken to a hospital, the official said. Police have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, he said. PTI SSB MIJ SNESNE

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos