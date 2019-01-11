Man shot dead by three men in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was shot dead Friday allegedly by three unidentified men when he had gone to visit his daughter's grave in northeast Delhi's Welcome area Friday, police said. The incident took place at around 3.30 pm when three unidentified persons came there and a scuffle broke out between them. They shot the victim, identified as Mehfuz, multiple times, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said. Locals informed police about the incident following which the victim was admitted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Police are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailants, he said. Mehfuz was a property dealer and two cases, including murder and attempt to murder, was registered against him and was out on bail, he added. Police are probing the case in all angles, including personal enmity, and further investigation is underway, police said. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, he said. PTI NIT AMP KJ