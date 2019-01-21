Man shot dead by three unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified persons in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said Monday. The deceased has been identified as Mohit, they said. The incident occurred at around 6.45 pm on Sunday inside a jhuggi cluster in Haiderpur area of Shalimar Bagh where Mohit lived with his family, police said. The victim sustained gunshot injuries after three unidentified men allegedly opened fire at him. The accused fled the spot after the incident, a senior police officer said. Mohit was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors on duty, he said. Officials at the Shalimar Bagh police station were informed about the incident following which they rushed to the spot, he added. He said a case has been registered and an investigation taken up. The body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, the officer added. No CCTV cameras were installed in the area to find clues about the exact sequence of event or identify the accused persons, he said. Police said they are probing all angles including that of personal enmity. However, the motive behind the killing will be clear after the accused are nabbed. Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP DPB